ID’s Made in Three Fatal Crashes in Zion, Wadsworth and North Chicago

(Waukegan, IL) The Waukegan Harbor could soon set an environmental milestone. After nearly 30-years of cleanup, environmental officials say the harbor could soon be taken off the EPA’s Great Lakes Areas of Concern list. Officials say once the area is off of that list, new projects will be easier…including the possibility of a new waterfront area that combines both retail and residential development. Harbor cleanup has been ongoing since 1992…with the feds helping the project to the tune of some 150-million-dollars.
(Wadsworth, IL) A man that died in a single vehicle crash near Wadsworth has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Carlos Martinez of North Chicago was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 45-year-old was traveling eastbound on Route 173, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lanes near North Mill Creek Road, and ended up hitting an embankment, a utility pole and trees before coming to a stop. The North Chicago man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, and impairment is being looked at as a possible factor.
(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are investigating, after a pedestrian was struck and killed along Route 41. The incident took place late on Sunday night along 41 near Route 137. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner’s officials, who have identified the victim as 77-year-old Richard Bradley of Lake Forest. The vehicle remained on scene…but there is no information regarding the driver at this point. The situation remains under investigation by North Chicago Police as well as the Lake County Sheriff’s Major Crash Assistance Team.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-5-22)