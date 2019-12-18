Identities Released in Fatal Beach Park Crash
ID’s Made in Triple Fatal Beach Park Crash
(Waukegan, IL) Three people killed in a two vehicle crash in Beach Park have been identified. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Saturday when a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jose Barrera crossed the center line of Green Bay Road near Blanchard Road and stuck a vehicle being driven by 71-year-old David Martinez. Both drivers, along with Jose Barrera’s passenger, 23-year-old Marilis Barrera died in the crash. The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined that the cause of death in each case was injuries sustained in the incident. Toxicology is still pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
Marni Yang Petition For Re-Trial Moves to Step Two
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has determined that a woman convicted in a Deerfield murder, may have a chance at exoneration. A petition filed by the defense for Marni Yang has cleared step one of what is being described as a three step process. Yang was convicted of the 2007 murder of Rhoni Reuter and her unborn baby, after an alleged love triangle with Reuter’s boyfriend, ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle. Yang;s team is seeking a full exoneration, a retrial, or an evidentiary hearing, citing what they call, new evidence. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said the step was expected, and that they will get to respond during stage 2. Nerheim was not in office when the case was prosecuted.
Former SEDOL Employee Charged With Abusing Student
(Waukegan, IL) A former paraprofessional with the Special Education District of Lake County has been arrested. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim says Israel Suaste-Gonzalez of unincorporated Mundelein is facing charges of sexual assault and abuse. The 49-year-old is accused of inappropriate conduct with an intellectually disabled person while working for SEDOL. Assistant States Attorney Russell Caskey said Suaste-Gonzalez denied the claims at first, but then admitted to abusing the student on at least five occasions. During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was set at 2-million-dollars. He’s due back in court on Friday.
Smash and Grab Robberies Across Lake County
(North Chicago, IL) Multiple Lake County law enforcement agencies are investigating after a number of “smash and grab” robberies. All of the incidents took place early Monday at gas stations and convenience stores in Deerfield, Riverwoods, Lake Forest and North Chicago. In each instance a crew of four masked men broke their way into the stores to steal money and items before fleeing in a white Jeep Cherokee. An investigation into the incidents is ongoing, but no arrests have been announced.