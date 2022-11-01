Identifications Made in Waukegan Area Crash That Left Two Dead, Five Hurt

(Waukegan, IL) Two people killed in a Waukegan area crash have been identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials. The T-bone style crash took place Saturday afternoon between two vehicles in the area Green Bay Road and Atlantic Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Toyota pulled out from a private parking lot in front of a Dodge and the two vehicles collided. Two people in the Toyota now identified as 29-year-old Cecilia Gutierrez-Ramos and her 8-month-old son, Angel Gutierrez…were killed. A total of 5 others between the two vehicles suffered serious to minor injuries. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-1-22)