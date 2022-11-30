Identification Released on Lindenhurst Man Killed by Wife in “Accidental” Shooting

(Lindenhurst, IL) A man killed in what’s being called an “accidental” shooting in Lindenhurst, has been identified by Coroner’s officials. Charles Holmes was shot in the abdomen in his garage on Thanksgiving Day, after his wife’s gun discharged. The 44-year-old was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, but died in the ICU. The man’s wife, identified as Kellee Holmes, has since been charged with a class 4 felony for reckless discharge of a firearm. The 41-year-old is currently free on bond, and is due back in court on December 15th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-30-22)