ID Of Chain O’ Lakes Drowning Victim Released

(Antioch, IL) The identification of a man who drowned late last week on the Chain O’ Lakes has been released. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called last Friday afternoon to Fox Lake, after a man was pulled from the water. Michael Jacobs reportedly jumped into the lake in an attempt to save one of his girlfriend’s daughters, who was having trouble swimming. During the attempt the 43-year-old from south suburban Joliet went under, and didn’t resurface until he was pulled from the water by a passing boater. The man was later pronounced dead at a McHenry County hospital. Officials have categorized the incident as a “tragic accident.”
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-11-21)