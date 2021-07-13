ID Made in Fatal Long Grove Crash, Over 50% of Lake County Residents “Fully Vaccinated” Against Covid-19

ID Made in Fatal Long Grove Crash
Vander Tuuk 7-13-21
(Long Grove, IL) A man killed in a single vehicle crash last week in Long Grove has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Aleksey Soldatenkov of Buffalo Grove was the driver of a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve last Friday afternoon. That vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree, killing the 28-year-old. No other cars were involved in the crash, and there were no other injuries. The incident remains under investigation by both the Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
Vaccines Lake County, Illinois
Vander Tuuk 7-13-21
(Waukegan, IL) Over one half of all Lake County residents are considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Illinois Health officials say just under 353,500 people have received a full dose of the three available vaccines, though over 712-thousand doses have been administered overall. Statewide, 55% of those 12-plus, who are eligible for a shot, have been fully vaccinated, while just over 70% have received at least one dose. Also, despite recent warnings against the Delta variant, Lake County saw just 38 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 2 days, no deaths in three days, and regionally (with McHenry County), sit just one Covid hospital bed above the record low.
Crimestoppers
Vander Tuuk 7-13-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Candice Goston is wanted on a 60-thousand-dollar failure to appear warrant on a previous battery charge. She is described as a 25-year-old black female, about 5’2”, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Goston or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.
New Animal Parts Law Signed by Pritzker
Vander Tuuk 7-13-21
(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Governor has signed a bill that bans the import of body parts from exotic animals. Some parts, like rhino horns and elephant ivory were already illegal, but the new law signed by Governor Pritzker takes things a step further. The new legislation bans the import of body parts from cheetahs, great apes, leopards, lions, sharks and other animals currently on the endangered species list. The law passed nearly unanimously in the Illinois House and Senate.