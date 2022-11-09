ID Made in 2nd Zion Homicide From The Weekend

(Zion, IL) A man killed inside of a Zion residence has been identified. Police say the body of Desmond McDade was found Sunday evening in the 21-hundred block of Bethesda Boulevard. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 30-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say a male that lived at the residence was found in Chicago after the shooting and was returned to Zion for questioning…though no arrests have been announced at this point. The shooting remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-8-22)