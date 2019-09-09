I have something in my eye…
My Daughter has Spirit week this week and she is so excited about wearing fun stuff to school. Today she got to wear her favorite jersey and she decided on her’s from soccer. There is a little boy in Florida that loves the University of Texas and he didn’t have shirt to wear. He went to his teacher, Laura Snyder, and they worked out a plan that he would just wear an orange shirt. He was so excited. He even made his very own logo.
Come on…I’m not tearing up! You are!
University Texas did the coolest thing too! They made a shirt out of his design! The interest was so high, it crashed their site!
Go an pre-order one. Part of the proceeds go to a great cause. I am!