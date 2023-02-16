“I feel like I made a real body of work”: Pink says there are “no throwaway songs” on ‘TRUSTFALL’

RCA

Pink‘s TRUSTFALL arrives this Friday and the singer appears optimistic there are no songs to skip on the new album.

“Because of the time we were able to take to curate this, I feel like I made a real body of work,” she told BBC Radio 2’s ﻿Piano Room﻿.

She added, “No throwaway songs whatsoever. Not that I don’t feel great about other albums. I guess the maturity and the experience and also what’s been going on the last three years — it’s been an insane roller coaster.”

Pink said she is “very, very proud” of TRUSTFALL. “I feel very settled, and anxious,” she added, noting she always feels nervous around an album release “because I care.”

The singer also joked about doing risky stunts during her live performances, such as opening the American Music Awards on roller skates. “Why am I so dumb?” Pink joked. “Any performance where you’re just trying not to die is a good one.”

She estimated that AMAs stint was “probably one of the more dangerous things we’ve tried.”

“It’s fun to take risks. I like pushing the boundaries and seeing what else is possible,” Pink continued, adding she wanted her number to help people have a bit of fun and let go of negativity.

Pink was asked if she’s an adrenaline junkie, to which she replied, “I guess? Apparently.” She also hinted her daughter, Willow, has the same taste for adventure and is hoping to make a cameo on a hoverboard during her upcoming tour.

Pink also performed a mix of her old and new songs on the BBC show — including a cover of Prince‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U” — while backed by a full orchestra.

TRUSTFALL arrives February 17.

