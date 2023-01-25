“I don’t feel like I have to prove so much”: Sam Smith on how ‘Gloria’ liberated them

Universal Music Group

Sam Smith doesn’t care as much if people love or don’t love Gloria. They love their new album just the way it is.

Speaking with ﻿Billboard﻿, Sam opened up about their new mentality and why they are more at ease than ever before an album launch. “It doesn’t feel nerve-racking this time around,” the singer shared. “I made a very conscious decision with this record to not bring anything out until I just loved it, in and out.”

“[I] didn’t want to be in a position where I was putting something out and was thinking, ‘Are people going to like this?’ I wanted to be in a position where I put something out and I felt I didn’t care if anyone else liked it, because it’s about whether I like it. Because it’s what I make,” Sam explained.

The singer said ﻿Gloria﻿ is their most intimate album yet, adding it “really came about expressing the liberation I’ve been feeling over the last few years, when it comes to my sexuality, my emotions, my spirit.”

Sam added they were also tired of making songs about love confessions and heartbreak. So, the album was born when Sam felt they were “in a good place” because “I wanted to explore a more confident voice and a voice that was stronger, honestly.”

“I really do feel like I’m in that place,” they marveled. And while Sam admittedly hopes people like Gloria, the singer noted, “I’m on my fourth album now. I don’t feel like I have to prove so much, I just want to enjoy what I make and enjoy my job.”

Gloria arrives this Friday, January 27.

