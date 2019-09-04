I am not the only one afraid to fly!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nick Jonas attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
I haven’t been on a plane since 2001. My wife hates this as she wants to travel and I am limited as to where we can drive. I have made advances to try and overcome my fear, just not there yet. Will be sooner than later as we are approaching 20 years since being on a plane. It does comfort me knowing that I am not the only one that is dealing with this fear. Nick Jonas isn’t a fan either!
Obviously, he flies. He lies a lot, but that doesn’t mean that he likes it! “You know, I hate flying — I’m not big on flying,” he said.
