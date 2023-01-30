Human Remains Found Last Year in Libertyville Identified
(Libertyville, IL) Human remains found last year in Libertyville have been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s office says the remains were discovered in November in the 18-hundred block of Hollister Drive. An investigation, and help from the public, led to an identification of 54-year-old Marina Jimenez-Hernandez of Chicago. The woman was said to originally be from Mexico and had an alias of Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. An autopsy showed that the woman died from asphyxia, but that no foul play was involved.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-30-23)