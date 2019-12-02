How Old Were You?

Womans leg and knee.
I’ll never forget, it was the day before my 31st birthday. A friend of mine said the comes a day you’ll wake up with a sensation or pain and there’s no going back. You’ll never feel that 100% you felt in your youth. I guess that day came early for me. What about you?
Apparently our bodies only have about 40 good years in them before they start breaking down, a new survey asked people what ages they felt different parts of their bodies start to fall apart. Basically things don’t work quite as they used to between 37 and 40. Then all this happens . . ..
1. Back pain starts at an average age of 44.
2. Our sense of smell dulls at 46.
3. Our ankles get weak at 47.
4. Our knees start hurting at 47.
5. And we start losing our hearing at 49.