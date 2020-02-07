How Often Are You Cooking Dinner At Home?
A new survey asked people how often they cook dinner at home?
If I eat a bowl of cereal or put a Pop Tart in the toaster does that count as cooking?
According to the survey, 19% are cooking every night and 27% cook five to six nights a week totally just 46%.
29% of people cook three to four nights a week while 12% cook one or two nights.
7% of those surveyed cook less often than once a week.
Lastly, 3% of people say never cook at home.
Men are more than twice as likely as women to say they never cook dinner at home. People ages 18 to 24 are almost three times as likely as any other age group to say they never cook.