How Long Can Kids Play Outside Before Boredom Sets In?
Remember being a kid and being “forced” to go outside? That doesn’t seem like that is the case these days.
According to a new poll, the average parent predicts their child could only keep themselves entertained outside for 32 MINUTES before getting bored.
Technology is mostly to blame for this. According to a 2010 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 31% of kids aged 8-10 have a cellphone. Video games along with things like YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms play into this as well.
Now, not ALL of this can be blamed on technology. Families as a whole don’t go outside enough, according to 72% of the parents that participated in the poll. 59% of the parents say their family is also spending less than half of their quality time together outdoors. On a positive note, nearly two in three said their kids seem to be happy after playing outside.