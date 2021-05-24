      Weather Alert

How Long Can Kids Play Outside Before Boredom Sets In?

Jeffrey Randolph
May 24, 2021 @ 2:26pm

Remember being a kid and being “forced” to go outside?  That doesn’t seem like that is the case these days.

According to a new poll, the average parent predicts their child could only keep themselves entertained outside for 32 MINUTES before getting bored.

Technology is mostly to blame for this.  According to a 2010 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 31% of kids aged 8-10 have a cellphone.  Video games along with things like YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms play into this as well.

Now, not ALL of this can be blamed on technology.   Families as a whole don’t go outside enough, according to 72% of the parents that participated in the poll.  59% of the parents say their family is also spending less than half of their quality time together outdoors.  On a positive note, nearly two in three said their kids seem to be happy after playing outside.

 

 

