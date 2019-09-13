How Do You Take Your Coffee?
I drink my coffee however I am able to get it these days but prefer it with a flavored creamer. Trying to be “healthier” I have been buying Almond Milk Creamer. But I digress, where do you land and do these descriptions properly describe you? All I can take away from this is I need to watch Big Little Lies because the rest is SPOT ON!
Those who take their coffee black are most likely to be:
- Introverts
- Morning people
- Dog people
- Light sleepers
- Fans of “Law & Order”
- Always on time
- Favors winter
Those who drink coffee with just sugar are:
- Dog people
- Average sleepers
- Big fans of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Those who drink coffee with milk (or a dairy substitute) are:
- Extroverts
- Both morning and night people
- Deep sleepers
- “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones” fans
Those who drink coffee with milk & sugar are:
- Ambiverts
- Deep sleepers
- “The Big Bang Theory” fans