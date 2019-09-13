      Weather Alert

How Do You Take Your Coffee?

Sep 13, 2019 @ 9:07am

I drink my coffee however I am able to get it these days but prefer it with a flavored creamer. Trying to be “healthier” I have been buying Almond Milk Creamer. But I digress, where do you land and do these descriptions properly describe you? All I can take away from this is I need to watch Big Little Lies because the rest is SPOT ON!

 

Those who take their coffee black are most likely to be:

  • Introverts
  • Morning people
  • Dog people
  • Light sleepers
  • Fans of “Law & Order”
  • Always on time
  • Favors winter

Those who drink coffee with just sugar are:

  • Dog people
  • Average sleepers
  • Big fans of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Those who drink coffee with milk (or a dairy substitute) are:

  • Extroverts
  • Both morning and night people
  • Deep sleepers
  • “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones” fans

Those who drink coffee with milk & sugar are:

  • Ambiverts
  • Deep sleepers
  • “The Big Bang Theory” fans