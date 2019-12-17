How Do You Handle Work Emails When You’re Not On The Clock?
Maybe it’s the weekend or perhaps you’re on vacation? A recent survey asked people if they reply to work emails outside of normal work hours. The most common answer was yes, every day.
So when are people responding to these work emails?
1. 28% of Americans do it daily.
2. 16% will check their work email a few times a week.
3. 14% do it once a week or less.
4. 12% of us never reply to work emails when we’re off the clock.
The remaining 30% either don’t have work email or didn’t answer.