How am I going to hide this from my 7 year old???
Father and children having breakfast
I like cereal. I like cereal that I couldn’t have as a kid. That means I like cereal with sugar in it. There’s something new coming to stores and I’ll have to get it. I have to. No way around it…but how do I not share this with my kid? We are good about making sure that she is eating healthier cereal, but she is able to pick out a not so healthy one from time to time. This, though, needs to be mine…you know…to test it to make sure it is good. Yep! That is the story I am sticking with.
I am excited! Twinkie’s Cereal?! How can’t you be????
Go get more info here and let me know when you see it on shelves!