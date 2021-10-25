Homeless Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Stabbing on Vernon Hills Bus

(Vernon Hills, IL) A homeless man is facing charges, after a stabbing incident in Vernon Hills. Errol Shakes is accused of stabbing another homeless man last Thursday night, as the pair were on a Pace Bus. The victim, a 58-year-old was taken to Advocate Condell with multiple stab wounds…though he is expected to recover. The 51-year-old suspect was hit with charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond was set for Shakes over the weekend at 1-million-dollars. He’s due in court in mid-November.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-21)