Home For The Holidays 2021 Rules

____________________________________________________________________________
APTIVADA’S OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE
NATIONAL HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS SWEEPSTAKES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW).
BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”) AND APTIVADA, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING.
Overview. These “Official Rules” are for the Home for the Holidays 2021 Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Aptivada”), and presented in collaboration with participating local radio stations and other entities (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Aptivada, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by completing an entry form on a Participating Entity’s website, as described in greater detail below, beginning at 12:00 AM EST on Sunday, October 31st, 2021, and until 11:59 PM EST on Monday, December 20th, 2021 (the “Promotional Period”).
ANY WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESPOND TO WINNER NOTIFICATION AND OTHER COMMUNICATIONS FROM APTIVADA WITHIN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS ACCORDING TO THE NOTICE(S) FROM APTIVADA OR THE PRIZE MAY BE FORFEITED (IN APTIVADA’S SOLE DISCRETION).
Eligibility. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who is 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of a Promotion Entity or any other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Entity, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.
Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; Aptivada will reject and delete any entry that it finds to be false or fraudulent. Aptivada will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
Entry Method. During the Promotional Period, entrants may enter the Promotion by visiting radiocontest.com or the website of any Participating Entity and following all steps to complete and submit an entry form with all required information. Limit one (1) unique entry per person per Participating Entity per day.
Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Incorrect, illegible, corrupt, and incomplete entries are void. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.
A Participating Entity may offer entrants the opportunity to earn bonus entries throughout the Promotion Period. The availability of and means for earning such bonus entries shall be at the discretion of each Participating Entity. Limit sixty (60) bonus entries per entrant throughout the Promotion Period.
All information entrants provide upon entering the Promotion is subject to Aptivada’s Privacy Policy, available at https://www.aptivada.com/privacy/, For details about how information is collected and used by Participating Entities, entrants must refer to the applicable Participating Entity’s privacy policy.
The Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or computer failures. Accordingly, the Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.
Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any website or social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Aptivada reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Aptivada’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
4. Prizes and Odds of Winning.
Third-Party Contests. Each Participating Entity may offer entry into a local sweepstakes that is affiliated with the Promotion (a “Third-Party Contest”). Each Third-Party Contest is a separate sweepstakes governed by its own official rules. Please see the Third-Party Contest official rules from the Participating Entity through whom you entered for full details. Third-Party Contests are not endorsed by Aptivada under Aptivada’s control, and Aptivada is not responsible for the legality, appropriateness or any other aspect of such Third-Party Contests, or for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by your participation in any such Third-Party Contests. When you enter a Third-Party Contest, you do so at your own risk.
6. Winner Selection and Notification.
7. General.
The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.
Official Rules and Winner List. To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or a winner list following completion of the Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to:
Aptivada, LLC
Attn: Jay Mackin
National Home for the Holidays 2021 Contest
32 West 200 South #227
Salt Lake City, UT 84101