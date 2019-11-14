Red wine bottles placed in a row
It was the White Board question today on Facebook and the majority of you said, surprisingly, a drink. Obviously in moderation that could be VERY helpful in easing the stress. But when 4 of the 5 most stressful things about the holidays involve our loved ones it may cause you to say something that you wouldn’t have otherwise. Darn that truth juice!
So what are the things that would EASE some of our holiday stress? The top five answers were a house cleaner . . . a private chef . . . a professional organizer . . . a decorator . . . and someone to do chores and run errands for us. Well…I can’t afford any of those. Someone pass the VINO!