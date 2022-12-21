H&M yanks Justin Bieber merch line after being called out by the singer
Clothing retailer H&M has pulled the plug on its Justin Bieber merchandise line after the singer criticized it on Instagram.
Earlier this week, Justin was made aware of a new merchandise line from the Swedish retailer and publicly condemned its sale.
“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” he told fans via his Instagram Story. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”
The line included hoodies, tees, bags, cellphone covers and charms that featured the singer’s lyrics or his image.
H&M denied wrongdoing to Good Morning America and said in a statement, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”
The retailer has since decided to pull the line. A spokesperson told Rolling Stone they decided to cancel sales “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” No further information was provided.
Neither Justin nor his team have reacted to the news.
