H&M yanks Justin Bieber merch line after being called out by the singer

Clothing retailer H&M has pulled the plug on its Justin Bieber merchandise line after the singer criticized it on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Justin was made aware of a new merchandise line from the Swedish retailer and publicly condemned its sale.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” he told fans via his Instagram Story. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

The line included hoodies, tees, bags, cellphone covers and charms that featured the singer’s lyrics or his image.

H&M denied wrongdoing to Good Morning America and said in a statement, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

The retailer has since decided to pull the line. A spokesperson told ﻿Rolling Stone ﻿they decided to cancel sales “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” No further information was provided.

Neither Justin nor his team have reacted to the news.

