Hit and Run Kills One in Lake Zurich, Suspect Vehicle Sought

(Lake Zurich, IL) A suspect is still being sought in a weekend hit and run that left one person dead in Lake Zurich. Police say the situation started on Saturday night just before midnight in the 7-hundred block of South Rand Road. A man who was said to be walking in the roadway, was struck by a dark colored SUV, which fled the area. The victim is only being identified at this point as a male in his late 30’s. No other information about the incident had been released…though Lake Zurich police are asking anyone who knows more, to contact them.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-20-22)