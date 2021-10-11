Hit and Run Crash Near Vernon Hills Leaves Pedestrian in Critical Condition

(Vernon Hills, IL) A hit and run crash near Vernon Hills left one person with serious injuries. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place around 2:30 Saturday morning along Route 45 in the Indian Creek area. A 22-year-old Glenview man was walking along the side of the roadway when he was stuck by a vehicle believed to be a white Audi SUV. The SUV fled from the scene, while the victim was hospitalized with critical injuries. Anyone with more information on the incident, or the involved vehicle is being asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-11-21)