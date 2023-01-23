Hilary Duff dishes on season 2 of ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hulu/Patrick Wymore

The second season of How I Met Your Father is almost here.

The Emmy-winning show, a spinoff of the hit series How I Met Your Mother, returns to Hulu on January 24.

The sitcom follows a woman named Sophie as she is telling her son the story of how she met his father when she was younger. Hilary Duff plays the flashback version of Sophie, who is living in New York, while Kim Cattrall plays the future version of Sophie who shares her story years later.

Season 1 ended with a dramatic moment in younger Sophie’s love life. She and Jesse (Chris Lowell) finally get together, but their relationship ends in the final episode after Sophie sees Jesse rekindle his connection with his ex-girlfriend Meredith (Leighton Meester).

Ahead of the new season, the cast spoke about how much fun they’re having playing their respective roles and getting to know their characters more.

“We know these characters, we feel a little bit more comfortable,” Duff told reporters at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. “We just get more room to play and experience and find these little human bits in the roles. It feels easier to find and a little more secure this time around.”

The cast also includes Francia Raisa as Valentina, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Tom Ainsley as Charlie and Ashley Reyes as Hannah.

In 2022, the show, created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, won an Emmy for outstanding multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series.

