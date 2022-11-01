Hilaria Baldwin is ‘done’ after welcoming baby number 7, but ‘time will tell’

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Seven seems to be the magic number for Alec Baldwin‘s wife Hilaria when it comes to having kids, but that could change somewhere down the road.

“I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” the health guru and author told Us Weekly while promoting her new Witches Anonymous podcast. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”

Hilaria, 38, and Baldwin, 64, welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria, in September, joining Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 20 months.

Having all those kids running around the house doesn’t seem to be too much for the former yoga instructor who tells the outlet that after three children, she “just embraced the chaos,” adding “We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

Hilaria does admit that “Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time.”

“My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.” she admits.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.