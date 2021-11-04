      Weather Alert

Highwood Man Dies in Cook County Single Vehicle Crash

timothy.vandertuuk
Nov 4, 2021 @ 9:08am

(Northbrook, IL)  A Lake County man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Cook County. Illinois State Police say the Highwood man was driving northbound on the Tri-State Tollway near Northbrook on Tuesday afternoon, when he lost control of his vehicle and careened into a nearby pond. Rescue workers were able to free the 42-year-old from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The identity of the deceased has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-4-21)

