Highland Park Shooting Suspect Due in Court Today for Preliminary Hearing

(Waukegan, IL) The suspect in the 4th of July Highland Park mass shooting is due in court today. Robert Crimo III will be arraigned on 117 felony charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, stemming from the shooting at an Independence Day parade that left 7 people dead and scores wounded. The 21-year-old has reportedly described to police how he performed the crime, and how he was able to escape the scene without anyone noticing…but an official motive has not been detailed. Crimo has been held without bond since his arrest hours after the shooting. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the judge in the case has imposed a Decorum Order for anyone in the courtroom, meaning no bags/purses of any kind nor cellphones are allowed into the courtroom…and no items such as shirts, pins or signs supporting or against the suspect are allowed.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-3-22)