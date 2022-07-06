      Weather Alert

Highland Park needs you

Jul 6, 2022 @ 1:57pm
Providing a helping hand.

Below are resources and ways to help Highland Park in the wake of the tragedy on July 4th.

Please be wary of scams.  The list here is all approved and safe.

Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.  Donate here

Donate blood by emailing or calling to make an appointment 847-570-2242 [email protected]

Counseling resources can be found here

The list below is an approved list of GoFundMe accounts people that were directly affected by Highland Park Parade shooting:

Highland Park Parade Shooting Fund

Victims of the Highland Park July 4th Shooting

Irina and Kevin McCarthy Fundraiser

Medical Bills for the Kolpack & Joyce Family Fund

Assistance for Alan Castillo

Fund for Maria & Eduardo Uvaldo and family

Nicolas Toledo Fund

