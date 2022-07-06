Highland Park needs you

Below are resources and ways to help Highland Park in the wake of the tragedy on July 4th.
Please be wary of scams. The list here is all approved and safe.
Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund. Donate here
Donate blood by emailing or calling to make an appointment 847-570-2242 [email protected]
Counseling resources can be found here
The list below is an approved list of GoFundMe accounts people that were directly affected by Highland Park Parade shooting:
Highland Park Parade Shooting Fund
Victims of the Highland Park July 4th Shooting
Irina and Kevin McCarthy Fundraiser
Medical Bills for the Kolpack & Joyce Family Fund
Assistance for Alan Castillo
Fund for Maria & Eduardo Uvaldo and family
Nicolas Toledo Fund