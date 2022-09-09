Highland Park Double Murder Suspect Held on 5-MillIon-Dollar Bond

(Highland Park, IL) Identities have been released in a Highland Park double homicide. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg both died in the Wednesday incident from multiple sharp force injuries, or stab wounds. Their son, Barry Goldberg was taken into custody at the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The motive for the homicides remains unclear, but the 45-year-old reportedly confessed to the crimes. His bond was set at 5-million-dollars, though future court dates have not been scheduled.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-9-22)