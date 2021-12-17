High Winds Lead to Tough Fight With Transformer and House Fires in Antioch

(Antioch, IL) One firefighter was hurt while attempting to douse flames in Antioch. Officials were called to a transformer fire on Wednesday night, and arrived to find downed power lines, and a home on fire nearby. The separate situations, along with the high winds led to a complicated fire fighting effort, but eventually the flames were extinguished. One of the personnel on scene suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, and the home was unoccupied. Damage estimates were put at 300-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-17-21)