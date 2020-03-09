High Speed Crash Kills Two Near Zion
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.
Vander Tuuk 3-9-20
(Zion, IL) A single vehicle crash near Zion left two people dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday morning around 6:45 near West Russell and Delany Roads. Authorities say the vehicle likely hit an embankment at high speeds, which caused the car to go airborne for around 200 feet before crashing back into the ground. The two unidentified men in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are scheduled for today (Monday) as the investigation into the situation continues.
Barrington Hills Fatal Weekend Shooting
Vander Tuuk 3-9-20
(Barrington Hills, IL) A fatal weekend shooting in Barrington Hills is under investigation. Police responded to a rented home in the village early Saturday morning on a shots fired call, and arrived to find a dead male subject. Officials believe there was a large house party going on when the shots rang out, but no further details about the incident…nor the identity of the victim have been released.
Weekend Crashes in Vernon Hills, Gages Lake
Vander Tuuk 3-9-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) Weekend crashes in Vernon Hills and Gages Lake left just one person injured. In Vernon Hills, a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in the 9-hundred block of Westmoreland Drive on Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was able to be removed from the building with minimal structural damage. No one was hurt. About three hours later in Gages Lake, one person was injured when their motorcycle crashed into another vehicle. The motorcycle’s rider was hospitalized, but injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.