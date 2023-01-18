High Bond Arrests Announced in Lake County Sheriff’s Blotter

(Waukegan, IL) A pair of high bond arrests have been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Raechelle Hamm was taken into custody on January 12th near Wadsworth. The 47-year-old Spring Grove was hit with four counts of aggravated DUI, along with four counts of DUI, driving on a revoked license, drug possession and more. Bond is currently 200-thousand-dollars with an early February court date. Corrie Vandervere was picked up on an outstanding warrant in Lake Villa the following day. The 36-year-old was hit with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and four counts of domestic battery. The situation that led to the charges has not been detailed. Vandervere was originally being held on a 302-thousand-dollar bond…that was reduced to 50-thousand-dollars. She’s due in court in early February.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-18-23)