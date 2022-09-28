Here’s why Sam Smith won’t get mad if you use the wrong pronouns

Capitol Records

Sam Smith was among the first major music stars to adopt they/them pronouns. But if you still catch ourself mistakenly referring to the “Stay with Me” singer as “he,” don’t worry about it — Sam says they mess up pronouns all the time as well.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Sam explains, “I just want to create a safe space for everyone. But also, we’re all learning together. The pronoun thing is interesting, because mistakes happen. Even me, I make mistakes quite a lot, and it’s an uncomfortable feeling making a mistake.”

“Editing yourself is great, but I think it’s really good for people to see you mess up and then correct yourself,” Sam continues. “Because that’s what we’ve got to get used to, because changes in language, they take time to change. We need to lean into the uncomfortable feeling of being wrong sometimes, because it’s okay.”

The Oscar-winnner goes on to say, “Famously, the incredible Laverne Cox said that to so many people, this is a culture war. But it’s not a culture war. This is life and death for people, and I think that we all just need to remember that.”

Sam notes that they just want to “spread the love,” noting, “If I lived a life where I was just getting upset every time someone used the wrong pronoun, I would be very sad, and I’m done with being sad.”

Sam also told Zane about their new single “Unholy” with Kim Petras.

“I just loved that song so much and I wanted to ease into this record because it’s quite a lot for the brain,” they explain, adding, “It’s a commentary on a heterosexual relationship, a marriage…but it’s just a bit more filthy.”

