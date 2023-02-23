Here’s why people think Hailey Bieber shaded Selena Gomez again

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber telling fans things are good between them, social media claims the model is being a bully.

Selena recently shared a TikTok post, where she praised model Bella Hadid and cracked jokes about how she “accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

Fans say hours after Selena shared the video, Kylie Jenner shared a snap of herself to her Instagram Story and wrote “This was an accident?” over her eyebrow area. She posted another Story of her and Hailey focusing in on their eyebrows.

One fan made a viral reaction video to the supposed controversy, and that earned a response from Jenner herself. The lip kit mogul wrote, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Selena also caught wind of the drama and responded directly to Kylie’s comment, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

This controversy comes after fans accused Hailey of making fun of Selena’s weight after tabloids snapped photos of her vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, back in January. Hailey later posted and deleted a video with pal Kendall Jenner lip-syncing to the viral sound, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Selena defused the situation by responding to a fan slamming the model in a reaction video and writing, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”

In other Selena news, the singer is now the most-followed woman on Instagram with 381 million followers. Kylie previously held the record at 380 million.

