Here’s how much Adele is reportedly paying for her mansion’s mortgage

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

If you thought you were paying a lot for your mortgage, just wait until you hear how much Adele is paying!

According to documents obtained by The New York Post, the singer took out a $37.7 million mortgage for the Beverly Hills mansion she bought for $58 million earlier this year. She has the standard 30 years to repay the loan, the deed says. That means she’d be paying an estimated $227,000 per month, including property taxes and interest.

The estate was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone. It sits on 3.5 acres and measures a sprawling 18,500 square feet. It boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and includes a ton of amenities like a screening room, gym, cigar room, infinity pool, spa, eight-car garage and art studio.

Back in May, Adele posted a photo of her and boyfriend Rich Paul standing in front of the home with the keys, hinting that the two had moved in together.

Adele is set to kick off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency this November.

