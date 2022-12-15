Henry Cavill out again, as James Gunn announces he’s writing a new Superman movie

Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Discovery

Just weeks after announcing he’d be once again playing the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill is out.

That’s the word from both the actor and James Gunn, who, along with producer Peter Safran, is tasked with getting Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Comics-based cinematic universe back on track.

Cavill’s surprise return to the role he first played in 2013’s Man of Steel was teased to an after credits scene in Black Adam. The Witcher star subsequently posted a video to fans confirming he would be back as the Last Son of Krypton. However, Gunn’s and Safran’s plans for the future have scuttled the actor’s return to the role.

Cavill broke the bad news to fans on Instagram Wednesday. “…After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

For his part, Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn tweeted fans that he’s been writing a Superman movie “for a while,” and it will in “no way” be an origin story. “…our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” Gunn explained.

He added, “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Speaking of possibilities, Gunn’s tweets also hinted at the DCU return of Ben Affleck. While Affleck played Batman/Bruce Wayne in a series of films, starting with 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gunn said he met with Affleck “because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.”

