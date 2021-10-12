      Weather Alert

“Hello, Sidney…”: Trailer drops for final 'Scream' movie

Oct 12, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Neve CampbellCourteney Cox and her ex-husband, David Arquette, are reunited in the new trailer for the fifth Scream film. 

The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, along with Marley SheltonMelissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, join the series veterans, who are all being stalked by the masked slasher known as Ghostface. But this time around, the killer is hunting people connected to the first films’ survivors.

Roger L. Jackson even returns as the voice of the hooded killer, in the fifth and final film that opens 25 years after the genre-bending original from the late Wes Craven

Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter of the original films, is back as an executive producer of the Paramount film, which was directed by Ready or Not‘s Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

Scream slashes its way into theaters January 14.

