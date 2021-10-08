Hear “Colors,” the first song from Lauren Jauregui's solo debut, 'PRELUDE'

After announcing her debut solo project, PRELUDE, Lauren Jauregui has released the first song from the project.
“Colors” is part ballad, part spoken-word performance. Explaining the song’s concept, Lauren says, “When you paint a wall, you have to paint over what is underneath. I’m trying to convince myself I’m someone I’m not. The song is a literal conversation…I’m letting myself know that no matter what is going on, I need to be okay with myself.”
“You can’t run away from yourself, because all of your layers are still going to be there,” she explains. “You need to learn to see them and accept them.”
As for PRELUDE itself, Lauren says, “My music is about getting to the bottom of how I’m feeling…Now, I have the freedom to explore all of the different ways I can express myself. My art is a witness to my growth.”
So far, there’s no release date for PRELUDE, but as previously reported, Lauren is doing a livestream performance on October 14 at 9 p.m. ET via Moment House. It’ll feature her singing songs from PRELUDE for the first time, amid dancers and costume changes, in a “dreamy, intimate setting.”
Tickets for the livestream, which will be available at different times depending on where you live in the world, are now on sale at MomentHouse.com.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
