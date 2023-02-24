HBO’s ‘Succession’ to end with the fourth season, creator says

HBO Max

(NOTE LANGUAGE) HBO Max’s award-minting machine Succession will come to an end when the upcoming fourth season wraps up.

In an interview with The New Yorker, show creator Jesse Armstrong dropped the bombshell that the scheming Roy family’s adventures will be drawing to a close.

He explained, “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4 … and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’”

He added they “played out various scenarios,” but ultimately decided against them. “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Armstrong, an Emmy winner himself for the series, noted of his stars, including fellow Emmy winner Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen, “I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred per cent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bulls*** them, either.”

He adds, “Although I wish, in a way, to carry on doing this thing with this group of actors and writers forever, I wouldn’t want to be going down the mine … for more and more vanishingly thin seams of gold.”

The first three seasons of the show earned 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series. It also earned five Golden Globe Awards and trophies from the Writers, Directors, and Producers Guild Awards.

Succession returns for its fourth — and now officially final — season on March 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.