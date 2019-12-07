Having a Dog Makes Kids Better at Reading
Researchers at the University of British Columbia found young kids have an easier time learning how to read if there’s a dog in the room with them.
The research team studied the reading patterns of 17 children (8 girls, 9 boys) without a dog present and then again with a dog nearby.
With the dog there, they got through more pages, were more interested in what they were reading and were more likely to want to continue reading.
The researchers made a point chose books that were slightly above each kid’s reading level just to see how quickly they’d get frustrated. Having a dog present made them try harder and stick with it.
The research team also maintains that the true value of this research lays in its possible application in regards to the more educational and challenging reading that children encounter at school.