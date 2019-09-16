Has The Movie Theater “Pre-Show” Become Too Much
Going to the movies is usually a good time. Lately, I have to ask, has the movie theater “pre-show become too much?
I think it’s great to see the previews of the new movie releases hitting theaters but how much is too much?
There was a recent survey saying 59% of Americans say the ideal number of trailers shown before the feature presentation should be one to three. 21% say four to six. 2% say nine to ten. 1% say ten to twelve. 1% say twelve or more. 5%, however, say they would prefer no trailers be played at all.
According to the “Hollywood Reporter”, the ‘pre-show is somewhere around 15-20 minutes long. It begins at the advertised start time of the feature presentation and includes seven to eight trailers, safety instructions, theater rules, concession promos, and third-party commercials. With movie runtimes on the rise, you’re now in a theater for 3.5 hours or more.
Now that I’ve given you some details, do you think the movie theater pre-show become too much?
Jason’s Page
Info Source: Wise Brothers Media