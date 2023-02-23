Harry Styles, Lizzo, Dua Lipa win awards for their tours

Courtesy Live Nation

Pollstar, which monitors the concert industry, handed out its annual awards on Wednesday, and Harry Styles continued his winning ways, scoring multiple honors, including Major Tour of the Year.

Among his other awards were Residency of the Year for his 15-show run at Madison Square Garden, and Brand Partnership/Live Campaign of the Year for his decision to donate more than $1 million of his tour proceeds to the gun violence prevention charity Everytown for Gun Safety.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa was named New Headliner of the Year for her Future Nostalgia tour, while Post Malone‘s Twelve Carat Tour was named Hip-Hop Tour of the Year.

Lizzo‘s Special Tour won R&B Tour of the Year, and Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever World Tour was Pop Tour of the Year.

