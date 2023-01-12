Harry Styles leads 2023 BRIT Awards nominations

Columbia Records

Harry Styles is one of the leading nominees of the 2023 BRIT Awards, the United Kingdom’s equivalent of the Grammys.

He heads into the ceremony with four nominations: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Act.

Ed Sheeran scored two nods, one for Song of the Year for his “Merry Christmas” collab with Elton John and another for International Song of the Year for his song “Peru” with Fireboy DML.

Sam Smith also heads into the ceremony with two nods. They’ve been nominated for Best Pop/R&B Act, as well as Song of the Year, for their “Unholy” collab with Petras. It was also revealed that Sam and Kim will perform at the upcoming ceremony.

As for the rest of the nominees, Lewis Capaldi‘s “Forget Me” is also vying for Song of the Year, while Charli XCX and Dua Lipa are up for Best Pop/R&B Act.

Calvin Harris also earned a nod for Best Dance Act.

In the International categories, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Beyoncé lead the pack by scoring two nods. They’re all nominated for Best International Artist, while Bey’s “Break My Soul,” Taylor’s “Anti-Hero” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” are up for International Song of the Year.

Other songs up for the latter category include Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried,” GAYLE‘s “abcdefu,” the viral Encanto song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

Bebe raved over her nomination, “I’ve never been nominated for a BRIT award so this is, like, so cool!”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is vying for Best International Group.

The 2023 BRIT Awards will be handed out February 11, 2023, at London’s O2 Arena and livestreamed globally on YouTube.

