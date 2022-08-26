Harry Styles-inspired book getting a movie adaptation starring Anne Hathaway

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

A fan-fiction book inspired by Harry Styles is getting the movie treatment with Anne Hathaway.

Entertainment Weekly reports the actress has just been tapped to lead the cast of the Prime Video film adaptation of The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee‘s 2017 debut novel of the same name.

Hathaway will star as Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mom who takes her 15-year-old daughter to Coachella. Sophie ends up forming a romantic connection with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band, August Moon – loosely inspired by One Direction.

Lee previously told Vogue the book was “never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles” and instead described it as “a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

The film will be directed by The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Dropout helmer Michael Showalter, who will also produce alongside Hathaway and Gabrielle Union. Production begins in October. A release date has not been set.

