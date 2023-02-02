Harrison Ford says he “always” wanted to return for a final ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters on June 30, just shy of the 81st birthday of the movie’s star, Harrison Ford.

The leading man may be well past retirement age, but thanks to digital wizardry, the new movie will be showing both past and 1969-set “present” day adventures of the swashbuckling archeologist. Getting a chance to show what an Indy in his later years would be up to, Ford says, was “always” his goal.

“I always wanted to do it,” Ford told Variety on the red carpet of his Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking. “I wanted to do the rest of the story to see the end of his career.”

And while Indy famously said, “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage,” his real-life alter ego insists he’s finally done with the role. “It’s the last time for me,” Ford insisted.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was directed by Oscar nominee James Mangold and produced by Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is a subsidiary of Disney.

