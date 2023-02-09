Harrison Ford flexes his vocal chops singing Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” in new ‘Shrinking’ episode

Courtesy Apple TV+

There are several ways to describe Harrison Ford, but “singer” isn’t commonly one of them. However, a new Shrinking episode might change a few minds … maybe.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, set to premiere Friday, February 10, on Apple TV+, the legendary actor throws it back by singing a beloved ’90s alt-rock song.

The clip posted by E! starts with Ford’s Dr. Paul Rhoades exchanging jabs with ﻿Jessica Williams‘ Gaby, a fellow therapist who offers him a ride to work. Before he jumps into the car, he asks, “Can we play that song I like?”

The song in question is Sugar Ray‘s 1999 hit “Every Morning.” Unfortunately for Ford, his vocals aren’t quite on par with Mark McGrath‘s.

Sugar Ray has yet to respond to Ford’s singing capabilities.

“Every Morning” peaked at #3 on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 and went to #1 on four other ﻿Billboard﻿ charts — Adult Alternative Songs, Adult Top 40, Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Top 40. To date, the song is the band’s highest-charting single.

Shrinking, which features a theme song sung by Death Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, premieres new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.

