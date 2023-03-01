Hard Rock Heals Foundation taps Jordin Sparks for monthlong Rock Women’s Health campaign

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Recording Academy

Jordin Sparks is helping raise awareness for women’s health care as part of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation’s monthlong Rock Women’s Health campaign in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The foundation also tapped Women Who Rock and Gibson Gives for the initiative, which aims to raise money for the Magee-Women’s Research Institute & Foundation.

Jordin ushered in the monthlong campaign by performing at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on February 28.

The initiative, which is designed to empower women, will also feature a series of performances by female artists.

One such performance will be held in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. That private event will feature artists like Bebe Rexha, “Victoria’s Secret” singer Jax ﻿and Maren Morris.

