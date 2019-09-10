HAPPY PALINDROME WEEK!!!
You’re likely seeing something like this pop up on social media quite a bit lately but it’s not quite accurate if you get technical.
In case you didn’t know, a palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward, e.g., madam or nurses run.
Unfortunately, America one of the only countries in the world to write the date with the month being first and typically the date is written in the format mm-dd-yyyy. So, to make it work, we have to remove the first two Y’s and the first M to make the palindrome. Far be it from me to spoil the fun though. I think palindromes are pretty cool, to be honest, so I’m willing to make the concession. yes, I think they’re cool. That makes me a bit of a nerd I guess but I don’t care!!
Starting today, enjoy the next 10-days of conditional palindromes! That’s why I say Happy Palindrome Week… Sort of!
1023XLC Website