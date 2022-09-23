102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Hannah Made Some Super Quick Dishes With Rotisserie Chicken

September 23, 2022 10:41AM CDT
Hannah went over to Sunset Foods in Long Grove and picked up a Rotisserie Chicken and made a couple super quick dishes with it and some other goodies she found too!

  • Sunset’s Rotisserie Chickens are antibiotic free from Miller Amish Farms, same as our meat
    department.
  • Cooked fresh in our kitchens throughout the day
  • Quick and easy meal idea that doesn’t involve much prep
  • Eat as is with a side for one meal and use the rest as leftovers. Get 3 meals out of 1 chicken

Cilantro Lime Chicken Rice Bowl – GLUTEN FREE:

  • ¾ cup White or Brown Rice
  • ½ cup of shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 cup of mixed veggies (frozen is fine)
  • ¼ cup of pico de gallo from the deli
  • 2 tablespoons of greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons of cilantro
  • 1 lime wedge
    • Mix rice, chicken, veggies, pico de gallo together in a bowl
    • Add yogurt on top
    • Garnish with cilantro and lime

Rotisserie Chicken Parmesan Melts:

  • 1 cup of shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1/2 cup of Sunset’s Marinara Sauce
  • 2 slices of sourdough bread cut thick
  • ½ cup of shredded mozzarella
    • Preheat oven or air fryer to 350
    • Mix chicken with marinara sauce
    • Top bread with chicken &amp; sauce mixture
    • Sprinkle with Mozzarella
    • Bake for 7 minutes or until cheese is melted and chicken is warm

 

