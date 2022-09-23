Hannah Made Some Super Quick Dishes With Rotisserie Chicken
September 23, 2022 10:41AM CDT
Hannah went over to Sunset Foods in Long Grove and picked up a Rotisserie Chicken and made a couple super quick dishes with it and some other goodies she found too!
- Sunset’s Rotisserie Chickens are antibiotic free from Miller Amish Farms, same as our meat
department.
- Cooked fresh in our kitchens throughout the day
- Quick and easy meal idea that doesn’t involve much prep
- Eat as is with a side for one meal and use the rest as leftovers. Get 3 meals out of 1 chicken
Cilantro Lime Chicken Rice Bowl – GLUTEN FREE:
- ¾ cup White or Brown Rice
- ½ cup of shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup of mixed veggies (frozen is fine)
- ¼ cup of pico de gallo from the deli
- 2 tablespoons of greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons of cilantro
- 1 lime wedge
- Mix rice, chicken, veggies, pico de gallo together in a bowl
- Add yogurt on top
- Garnish with cilantro and lime
Rotisserie Chicken Parmesan Melts:
- 1 cup of shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1/2 cup of Sunset’s Marinara Sauce
- 2 slices of sourdough bread cut thick
- ½ cup of shredded mozzarella
- Preheat oven or air fryer to 350
- Mix chicken with marinara sauce
- Top bread with chicken & sauce mixture
- Sprinkle with Mozzarella
- Bake for 7 minutes or until cheese is melted and chicken is warm