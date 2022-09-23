Hannah Made Some Super Quick Dishes With Rotisserie Chicken

Hannah went over to Sunset Foods in Long Grove and picked up a Rotisserie Chicken and made a couple super quick dishes with it and some other goodies she found too!

Sunset’s Rotisserie Chickens are antibiotic free from Miller Amish Farms, same as our meat

department. Cooked fresh in our kitchens throughout the day

Quick and easy meal idea that doesn’t involve much prep

Eat as is with a side for one meal and use the rest as leftovers. Get 3 meals out of 1 chicken

Cilantro Lime Chicken Rice Bowl – GLUTEN FREE:

¾ cup White or Brown Rice

½ cup of shredded rotisserie chicken

1 cup of mixed veggies (frozen is fine)

¼ cup of pico de gallo from the deli

2 tablespoons of greek yogurt

2 tablespoons of cilantro

1 lime wedge Mix rice, chicken, veggies, pico de gallo together in a bowl Add yogurt on top Garnish with cilantro and lime



Rotisserie Chicken Parmesan Melts: